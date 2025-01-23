KSHB 41 Weather | A big cool down today followed by a slow warmup into the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Bitter cold air surges in this morning & stays in place for nearly 24 hours

Afternoon highs return to the 30s during the weekend, back to normal for the end of January

A very warm stretch arrives next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and turning much colder.

High: 23° Wind Chill: 10-13°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear, breezy and a frigid morning once again.

Low: 8° Wind Chill: -2°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Friday: Lots of sunshine and temperatures recover during the day. Back to where we should be at then end of January.

High: 38°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

A LOOK AHEAD — Sunday

AFC Championship: A cold front moves through Saturday which will drop temperatures for game day. Clouds linger but any precipitation associated with the front remains well to our south.

Tailgating: 34°, Partly cloudy

Kickoff: 31°, Mostly clear

Post game: 27°, Clear & chilly

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

