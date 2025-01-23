KSHB 41 Weather | A big cool down today followed by a slow warmup into the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Bitter cold air surges in this morning & stays in place for nearly 24 hours
- Afternoon highs return to the 30s during the weekend, back to normal for the end of January
- A very warm stretch arrives next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and turning much colder.
High: 23° Wind Chill: 10-13°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clear, breezy and a frigid morning once again.
Low: 8° Wind Chill: -2°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Friday: Lots of sunshine and temperatures recover during the day. Back to where we should be at then end of January.
High: 38°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
A LOOK AHEAD — Sunday
AFC Championship: A cold front moves through Saturday which will drop temperatures for game day. Clouds linger but any precipitation associated with the front remains well to our south.
Tailgating: 34°, Partly cloudy
Kickoff: 31°, Mostly clear
Post game: 27°, Clear & chilly
