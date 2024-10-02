KSHB 41 Weather | A big warm up expected today after morning temperatures dipped to the 40s

WEATHER HEADLINES



More sunshine and dry weather continues for at least 7-10 days

Back to very warm and dry for the end of the week and weekend

Highs may approach 90° Thursday and again, Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: After a chilly start to the day, temperatures rebound quickly with more sunshine.

High: 77°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and not as chilly overnight.

Low: 57°

Wind: S 10 mph

Thursday: Back to summer in October. Mostly sunny with low to moderate humidity.

High: 87°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Friday: Fantastic Friday. 100% sunshine and slightly cooler.

Low: 58° High: 80°

Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

