KSHB 41 Weather | A big warm up expected today after morning temperatures dipped to the 40s

Warm afternoons expected the rest of the week in the 70s & 80s
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More sunshine and dry weather continues for at least 7-10 days
  • Back to very warm and dry for the end of the week and weekend
  • Highs may approach 90° Thursday and again, Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: After a chilly start to the day, temperatures rebound quickly with more sunshine.
High: 77°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and not as chilly overnight.
Low: 57°

Wind: S 10 mph

Thursday: Back to summer in October. Mostly sunny with low to moderate humidity.
High: 87°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Friday: Fantastic Friday. 100% sunshine and slightly cooler.
Low: 58° High: 80°
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

