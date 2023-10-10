KSHB 41 Weather | A big warm up today after a chilly start

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Building warmth today with more humidity Wednesday
- An unsettled stretch of weather begins this evening and overnight as a line of rain builds in
- Storms mainly stay north of Kansas City Wednesday
- Best chance for storms is Thursday, with a potential of strong to severe storms
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Sunny and warming up this afternoon. Clouds build in this evening as showers develop along a warm front. Rain moves north & northeast overnight with increased intensity over northern Missouri.
High: 74°
Wind: S-SE 5 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain moving into the northern Missouri overnight. Temperatures are not as cold.
Low: 56°
Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph
Wednesday: A big warm up expected as highs jump to the 80s. A warm front stalls across northern Missouri where clouds and thunderstorms are possible. Staying dry, warm and breezy elsewhere.
High: 81°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.