KSHB 41 Weather | A big warm up today after a chilly start

WEATHER HEADLINES



Building warmth today with more humidity Wednesday

An unsettled stretch of weather begins this evening and overnight as a line of rain builds in

Storms mainly stay north of Kansas City Wednesday

Best chance for storms is Thursday, with a potential of strong to severe storms

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Sunny and warming up this afternoon. Clouds build in this evening as showers develop along a warm front. Rain moves north & northeast overnight with increased intensity over northern Missouri.

High: 74°

Wind: S-SE 5 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain moving into the northern Missouri overnight. Temperatures are not as cold.

Low: 56°

Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: A big warm up expected as highs jump to the 80s. A warm front stalls across northern Missouri where clouds and thunderstorms are possible. Staying dry, warm and breezy elsewhere.

High: 81°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

