KSHB 41 Weather | A big weekend warm up

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few morning slick spots then warming to the 30s
- 100% sunshine this weekend with a big warm-up up Sunday
- Temperatures near 70 by this upcoming Wednesday.
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: A few morning slick spots then sunny and cold.
High: 36°
Wind Chill: Upper 20s
Wind: W to SW 10-20 mph
This Evening: Clear and cold.
Temperatures drop to 25°
Wind: W-SW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear, breezy and not as cold.
Low: 26°
Wind Chill: 5° to 15°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
Sunday: 100% sunshine and much warmer.
High: 55°
Wind: SW to S 10-20 mph
