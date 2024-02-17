Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A big weekend warm up

Highs today will be in the 30s, 50s Sunday
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-02-17 09:11:13-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few morning slick spots then warming to the 30s
  • 100% sunshine this weekend with a big warm-up up Sunday
  • Temperatures near 70 by this upcoming Wednesday.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A few morning slick spots then sunny and cold.
High: 36°
Wind Chill: Upper 20s
Wind: W to SW 10-20 mph

This Evening: Clear and cold.
Temperatures drop to 25°
Wind: W-SW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear, breezy and not as cold.
Low: 26°
Wind Chill: 5° to 15°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Sunday: 100% sunshine and much warmer.
High: 55°
Wind: SW to S 10-20 mph

