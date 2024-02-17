KSHB 41 Weather | A big weekend warm up

WEATHER HEADLINES



A few morning slick spots then warming to the 30s

100% sunshine this weekend with a big warm-up up Sunday

Temperatures near 70 by this upcoming Wednesday.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A few morning slick spots then sunny and cold.

High: 36°

Wind Chill: Upper 20s

Wind: W to SW 10-20 mph

This Evening: Clear and cold.

Temperatures drop to 25°

Wind: W-SW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear, breezy and not as cold.

Low: 26°

Wind Chill: 5° to 15°

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Sunday: 100% sunshine and much warmer.

High: 55°

Wind: SW to S 10-20 mph

