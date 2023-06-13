Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Slightly warmer today while sunshine, low humidity continues

Daytime highs reach the low 80s this afternoon
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-06-13 06:19:39-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dry with a warming trend through the end of the week
  • Next chance of thunderstorms Friday morning & Saturday
  • The heat & humidity build next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer as highs warm to near average while the wind stays light and humidity remains low.
High: 81°
Wind: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and refreshing.
High: 58°
Wind: SW 5 mph

Wednesday: Enjoy another sunny day! Temperatures and humidity rise a bit but remain comfortable for June.
High: 86°
Wind: W 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies and even warmer. Humidity starts to increase as well.
Low: 63° High: 89°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.