KSHB 41 Weather | Slightly warmer today while sunshine, low humidity continues

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Dry with a warming trend through the end of the week
- Next chance of thunderstorms Friday morning & Saturday
- The heat & humidity build next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer as highs warm to near average while the wind stays light and humidity remains low.
High: 81°
Wind: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear and refreshing.
High: 58°
Wind: SW 5 mph
Wednesday: Enjoy another sunny day! Temperatures and humidity rise a bit but remain comfortable for June.
High: 86°
Wind: W 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny skies and even warmer. Humidity starts to increase as well.
Low: 63° High: 89°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
