KSHB 41 Weather | Slightly warmer today while sunshine, low humidity continues

WEATHER HEADLINES



Dry with a warming trend through the end of the week

Next chance of thunderstorms Friday morning & Saturday

The heat & humidity build next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer as highs warm to near average while the wind stays light and humidity remains low.

High: 81°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and refreshing.

High: 58°

Wind: SW 5 mph

Wednesday: Enjoy another sunny day! Temperatures and humidity rise a bit but remain comfortable for June.

High: 86°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies and even warmer. Humidity starts to increase as well.

Low: 63° High: 89°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

