KSHB 41 Weather | Bitterly cold Halloween with wind chills holding in the 20s

WEATHER HEADLINES



Trick-or-Treating will drop in the 20s after sunset, feeling even colder with a breeze. Layer up under the costume!

Outdoor activities best Friday and Saturday as temperatures recover in the 60s

Few small chances of rain next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday (Halloween): Sunny and staying cold all day! The coldest high temperatures ever recorded on Halloween is 36° from 1951 and we are close to that today. The breezes start to relax around sunset. Dress for wind chills in the lower to middle 20s!

High: 38°

Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph, decreasing to N-NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and cold overnight. Temperatures get close to record territory!

Low: 21° Record is 20° from 1991

Wind: NW 5 mph, light

Wednesday: After a bitterly cold start, temperatures recover to the upper 40s. Lots of sunshine and breezes continue.

High: 48°

Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph

