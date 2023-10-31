Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Bitterly cold Halloween with wind chills holding in the 20s

Could make it in the top 3 coldest Halloweens ever recorded in KC
and last updated 2023-10-31 07:03:46-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Trick-or-Treating will drop in the 20s after sunset, feeling even colder with a breeze. Layer up under the costume!
  • Outdoor activities best Friday and Saturday as temperatures recover in the 60s
  • Few small chances of rain next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday (Halloween): Sunny and staying cold all day! The coldest high temperatures ever recorded on Halloween is 36° from 1951 and we are close to that today. The breezes start to relax around sunset. Dress for wind chills in the lower to middle 20s!
High: 38°
Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph, decreasing to N-NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and cold overnight. Temperatures get close to record territory!
Low: 21° Record is 20° from 1991

Wind: NW 5 mph, light

Wednesday: After a bitterly cold start, temperatures recover to the upper 40s. Lots of sunshine and breezes continue.
High: 48°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph

