KSHB 41 Weather | A brief shower, sprinkle is possible 10 am -1 pm

The heat builds in Wednesday.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-06-27 06:44:47-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A nice summer day, but we may see a few showers and sprinkles 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Hottest temperatures of the year, so far, possible Wednesday-Friday
  • Thunderstorm chances, Tuesday night-Wednesday and Friday into Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: A few more clouds, warmer and a bit more humid. A few showers and sprinkles are possible 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

High: 87°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

This Evening: A nice evening under a partly cloudy sky.
Temperatures 80°-85°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. The main severe threat is across southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma.
Low: 67°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: A chance of mainly morning thunderstorms then becoming hot and humid. Heat index near 100°

High: 95°

Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph

