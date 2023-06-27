KSHB 41 Weather | A brief shower, sprinkle is possible 10 am -1 pm

WEATHER HEADLINES



A nice summer day, but we may see a few showers and sprinkles 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Hottest temperatures of the year, so far, possible Wednesday-Friday

Thunderstorm chances, Tuesday night-Wednesday and Friday into Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: A few more clouds, warmer and a bit more humid. A few showers and sprinkles are possible 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

High: 87°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

This Evening: A nice evening under a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures 80°-85°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. The main severe threat is across southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma.

Low: 67°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: A chance of mainly morning thunderstorms then becoming hot and humid. Heat index near 100°

High: 95°

Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

