KSHB 41 Weather | A brief shower, sprinkle is possible 10 am -1 pm

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A nice summer day, but we may see a few showers and sprinkles 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Hottest temperatures of the year, so far, possible Wednesday-Friday
- Thunderstorm chances, Tuesday night-Wednesday and Friday into Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: A few more clouds, warmer and a bit more humid. A few showers and sprinkles are possible 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
High: 87°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
This Evening: A nice evening under a partly cloudy sky.
Temperatures 80°-85°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. The main severe threat is across southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma.
Low: 67°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Wednesday: A chance of mainly morning thunderstorms then becoming hot and humid. Heat index near 100°
High: 95°
Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.