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KSHB 41 Weather | A Calm start to the workweek

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
Posted

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A pleasant Monday
  • Rain Tuesday morning
  • Severe t-storms possible Wednesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Ample sunshine. A pleasant day with a light west breeze.
High: 79°
Wind: W 5-10 mph

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain late, after midnight.
Low: 61°
Wind: WSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Morning rain and thunder. Then drier during the afternoon.
High: 80°
Wind: WSW - NW 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some could turn severe, especially east of Kansas City.
Low: 65°
High: 89°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

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