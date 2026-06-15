KSHB 41 Weather | A Calm start to the workweek

WEATHER HEADLINES



A pleasant Monday

Rain Tuesday morning

Severe t-storms possible Wednesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Ample sunshine. A pleasant day with a light west breeze.

High: 79°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain late, after midnight.

Low: 61°

Wind: WSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Morning rain and thunder. Then drier during the afternoon.

High: 80°

Wind: WSW - NW 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some could turn severe, especially east of Kansas City.

Low: 65°

High: 89°

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

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Check out the current conditions in our area

