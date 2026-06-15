KSHB 41 Weather | A Calm start to the workweek

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A pleasant Monday
- Rain Tuesday morning
- Severe t-storms possible Wednesday afternoon
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Ample sunshine. A pleasant day with a light west breeze.
High: 79°
Wind: W 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain late, after midnight.
Low: 61°
Wind: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Morning rain and thunder. Then drier during the afternoon.
High: 80°
Wind: WSW - NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some could turn severe, especially east of Kansas City.
Low: 65°
High: 89°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
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