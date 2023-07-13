KSHB 41 Weather | Calmer weather day while heat, humidity linger

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Staying warm and muggy today and Friday; Luckily the heat index stays below 100°
- A stray shower can't be ruled out today while Friday will bring the better chance of stronger storms
- Dry but warm for the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and seasonally hot with a bit less humidity. There's a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm along an outflow boundary pushed south from storms over Nebraska.
High: 92°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy.
Low: 71°
Wind: NE to SE 5-10 mph
Friday: More clouds while staying hot and muggy. Monitoring the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms in the late afternoon to early evening, 40% chance.
High: 91°
Wind: S to N 10-15 mph
