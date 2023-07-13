Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Calmer weather day while heat, humidity linger

A break from the high humidity comes this weekend
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-07-13 06:50:21-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Staying warm and muggy today and Friday; Luckily the heat index stays below 100°
  • A stray shower can't be ruled out today while Friday will bring the better chance of stronger storms
  • Dry but warm for the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and seasonally hot with a bit less humidity. There's a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm along an outflow boundary pushed south from storms over Nebraska.
High: 92°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy.
Low: 71°

Wind: NE to SE 5-10 mph

Friday: More clouds while staying hot and muggy. Monitoring the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms in the late afternoon to early evening, 40% chance.
High: 91°
Wind: S to N 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.