KSHB 41 Weather | Calmer weather day while heat, humidity linger

WEATHER HEADLINES



Staying warm and muggy today and Friday; Luckily the heat index stays below 100°

A stray shower can't be ruled out today while Friday will bring the better chance of stronger storms

Dry but warm for the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and seasonally hot with a bit less humidity. There's a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm along an outflow boundary pushed south from storms over Nebraska.

High: 92°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy.

Low: 71°

Wind: NE to SE 5-10 mph

Friday: More clouds while staying hot and muggy. Monitoring the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms in the late afternoon to early evening, 40% chance.

High: 91°

Wind: S to N 10-15 mph

