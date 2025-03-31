KSHB 41 Weather | A chilly finish to the month with eyes on our next round of severe weather Tuesday night

WEATHER HEADLINES



Staying chilly to start the work week; Luckily, the wind is calm and the sun peeks out after lunch

Severe storms form late Tuesday night, after 9-11pm, as a cold front passes through; All severe weather hazards are possible

The cool weather sticks around through the end of the week with some chances of rain Thursday-Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A cloudy and chilly morning with more sunshine in the afternoon.

High: 55°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds and staying chilly.

Low: 41°

Wind: E-NE to SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Windy conditions return for Tuesday with gusts up to 35-40 mph in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies expected throughout the day. Storms ramp up after sunset as a cold front approaches.

High: 63°

Wind: S 15-25 mph, gust 35 mph

Tuesday Night: Windy with strong to severe thunderstorms likely ahead of and along a cold front. All severe weather hazards are possible, including storm gusts up to 60mph, large hail & an isolated tornado. Keep your phone on loud overnight in case of alerts or warnings!

Low: 58°

Wind: S 20-40 mph, higher gusts in some thunderstorms

Wednesday: The rain and storms are out early as the front clears the region. Staying partly to mostly cloudy during the day along with gusty winds & comfortable temperatures.

High: 68°

Wind: W-SW 15-30 mph

