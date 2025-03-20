Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A chilly first day of spring

Warmer temperatures return this weekend
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A chilly first day of spring with temperatures in the low 50s
  • Temperatures slowly recover during the weekend with highs back to the 60s
  • Next chance of rain comes Saturday night - Sunday morning, a few strong storms possible south of I-70 with hail possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Happy first day of spring! It will be a chilly start to the new season with sunshine and a slight breeze.
High: 53°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds, not as cold as the wind starts to increase.
Low: 43°
Wind: S 10-25 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy skies and windy again. Temperatures climb above average even as a cold front slides through in the afternoon.
High: 64°
Wind: SW to NW 15-30 mph

Saturday: More clouds through the day with less wind and temperatures rising above normal. There's a chance for rain or storms forming late in the evening and overnight.
Low: 35° High: 65°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

