KSHB 41 Weather | A chilly first day of spring

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A chilly first day of spring with temperatures in the low 50s
- Temperatures slowly recover during the weekend with highs back to the 60s
- Next chance of rain comes Saturday night - Sunday morning, a few strong storms possible south of I-70 with hail possible
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Happy first day of spring! It will be a chilly start to the new season with sunshine and a slight breeze.
High: 53°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds, not as cold as the wind starts to increase.
Low: 43°
Wind: S 10-25 mph
Friday: Partly cloudy skies and windy again. Temperatures climb above average even as a cold front slides through in the afternoon.
High: 64°
Wind: SW to NW 15-30 mph
Saturday: More clouds through the day with less wind and temperatures rising above normal. There's a chance for rain or storms forming late in the evening and overnight.
Low: 35° High: 65°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.