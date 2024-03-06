KSHB 41 Weather | A chilly morning but feeling great by the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



A little fog this morning turning to a mostly sunny and partly cloudy sky in the afternoon

Soaking rain arrives Thursday morning and lasts through Friday

Very warm air returns to the forecast early next week.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Slightly more sunshine and warmth.

High: 61°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy while rain arrives after sunrise Thursday. Temperatures are not as cold.

Low: 45°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Thursday: Grab the wet weather gear as moderate to heavy rain moves in during the morning and early afternoon. This will last all day and add up quickly in the rain gauge. Flooding isn't much of a concern because the ground has been so dry, but some ponding of water on roads is possible.

High: 58°

Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

