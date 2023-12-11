Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Chilly morning leads to pleasant conditions this afternoon

Great December weather today, cooling down mid-week
and last updated 2023-12-11 06:59:14-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great December weather today with highs rising into the 50s
  • Cold front drops temperatures Tuesday & Wednesday, with a light wintry mix possible Wednesday morning
  • Warming up & feeling really nice by the end of week and weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Lots of sunshine and feeling great for December. The wind stays light.
High: 52°
Wind: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly overnight. A cold front moves through and drops temperatures a bit.
Low: 31°

Wind: Shifting to N-NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Increasing clouds and turning much cooler.
High: 45°
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

