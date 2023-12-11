KSHB 41 Weather | Chilly morning leads to pleasant conditions this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Great December weather today with highs rising into the 50s

Cold front drops temperatures Tuesday & Wednesday, with a light wintry mix possible Wednesday morning

Warming up & feeling really nice by the end of week and weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Lots of sunshine and feeling great for December. The wind stays light.

High: 52°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly overnight. A cold front moves through and drops temperatures a bit.

Low: 31°

Wind: Shifting to N-NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Increasing clouds and turning much cooler.

High: 45°

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

