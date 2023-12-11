KSHB 41 Weather | Chilly morning leads to pleasant conditions this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great December weather today with highs rising into the 50s
- Cold front drops temperatures Tuesday & Wednesday, with a light wintry mix possible Wednesday morning
- Warming up & feeling really nice by the end of week and weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Lots of sunshine and feeling great for December. The wind stays light.
High: 52°
Wind: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly overnight. A cold front moves through and drops temperatures a bit.
Low: 31°
Wind: Shifting to N-NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Increasing clouds and turning much cooler.
High: 45°
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
