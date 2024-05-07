KSHB 41 Weather | A clearing sky and calmer conditions the rest of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Clearing sky and more sunshine in the afternoon with temperatures above normal

Another round of severe weather increases southeast of our area on Wednesday morning and afternoon

Mostly dry and comfortable in the 70s through the rest of the week and into Mother's Day weekend

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with much calmer weather during the day. Increasing clouds in the evening with a sprinkle possible in northern Missouri.

High: 77°

Wind: W-SW 10-25 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a few sprinkles lingering in northern Missouri. Otherwise, everyone else stays mostly dry and quiet.

Low: 56°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy and nice. Severe storms ramp up southeast of the area, closer to the Ozarks.

High: 76°

Wind: SE to W 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

