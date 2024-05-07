Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | A clearing sky and calmer conditions the rest of the week

More sunshine today and temperatures climb into the 70s today
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-05-07 06:24:26-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clearing sky and more sunshine in the afternoon with temperatures above normal
  • Another round of severe weather increases southeast of our area on Wednesday morning and afternoon
  • Mostly dry and comfortable in the 70s through the rest of the week and into Mother's Day weekend

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with much calmer weather during the day. Increasing clouds in the evening with a sprinkle possible in northern Missouri.
High: 77°
Wind: W-SW 10-25 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a few sprinkles lingering in northern Missouri. Otherwise, everyone else stays mostly dry and quiet.
Low: 56°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy and nice. Severe storms ramp up southeast of the area, closer to the Ozarks.
High: 76°

Wind: SE to W 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.