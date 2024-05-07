KSHB 41 Weather | A clearing sky and calmer conditions the rest of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Clearing sky and more sunshine in the afternoon with temperatures above normal
- Another round of severe weather increases southeast of our area on Wednesday morning and afternoon
- Mostly dry and comfortable in the 70s through the rest of the week and into Mother's Day weekend
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with much calmer weather during the day. Increasing clouds in the evening with a sprinkle possible in northern Missouri.
High: 77°
Wind: W-SW 10-25 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a few sprinkles lingering in northern Missouri. Otherwise, everyone else stays mostly dry and quiet.
Low: 56°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Sunny, breezy and nice. Severe storms ramp up southeast of the area, closer to the Ozarks.
High: 76°
Wind: SE to W 10-15 mph
