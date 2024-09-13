KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy and warm this evening, some sun Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES



The cloud cover associated with Francine lingers tonight & clears later Saturday

Temperatures heat up over the weekend, reaching the upper 80s on Chiefs Sunday

The best rain chances are still a week away

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

This Evening: Mostly cloudy and humid with some sprinkles possible.

Temperatures: Falling through the 70s

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, a little humid and mild.

Low: 63°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly to partly cloudy, clearing later in the day. Temperatures start to recover in the mid-80s while the humidity increases.

High: 84°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: More sunshine and even warmer heading to the upper 80s by kickoff for the Chiefs game and more humid.

Low: 64° High: 85°

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

