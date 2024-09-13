KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy and warm this evening, some sun Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The cloud cover associated with Francine lingers tonight & clears later Saturday
- Temperatures heat up over the weekend, reaching the upper 80s on Chiefs Sunday
- The best rain chances are still a week away
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
This Evening: Mostly cloudy and humid with some sprinkles possible.
Temperatures: Falling through the 70s
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy, a little humid and mild.
Low: 63°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly to partly cloudy, clearing later in the day. Temperatures start to recover in the mid-80s while the humidity increases.
High: 84°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Sunday: More sunshine and even warmer heading to the upper 80s by kickoff for the Chiefs game and more humid.
Low: 64° High: 85°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
