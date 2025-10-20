KSHB 41 Weather | A cold front comes through today with wind and no clouds

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cold front moves through today with gusty winds and no clouds
- Great fall weather Tuesday through Thursday
- A storm system may bring much needed rain Friday-Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Sunny skies and briefly warmer before another front moves in, cooling us back down.
Wind: SW 15-30 mph shift to NW 10-20 mph
High: 73°
Tonight: Clear, breezy and cooler.
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Low: 46°
Tuesday: Cooler and breezy under a sunny sky.
Wind: NW 10-20, Gusts 30 mph
High: 64°
Wednesday: A cold start to a nice fall day with abundant sunshine and much less wind.
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
Low: 38° High: 66°
