KSHB 41 Weather | A cold start to 2024

WEATHER HEADLINES



Clouds try to break apart later this afternoon

Staying dry and seasonably cold through the week

Tracking two storm systems in the next 10 days; Rain & snow chances possible Friday-Saturday and again Monday-Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday (New Year's Day): Increasing sunshine and softer breezes. Highs remain seasonally cold.

High: 37°

Wind: NW to S-SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and staying chilly.

Low: 27°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: More clouds but a southerly breeze will allow temperatures to run slightly warmer.

High: 44°

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

