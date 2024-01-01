Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A cold start to 2024

The New Year begins with gradual clearing and chilly temperatures
and last updated 2024-01-01 06:41:39-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clouds try to break apart later this afternoon
  • Staying dry and seasonably cold through the week
  • Tracking two storm systems in the next 10 days; Rain & snow chances possible Friday-Saturday and again Monday-Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday (New Year's Day): Increasing sunshine and softer breezes. Highs remain seasonally cold.
High: 37°
Wind: NW to S-SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and staying chilly.
Low: 27°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: More clouds but a southerly breeze will allow temperatures to run slightly warmer.
High: 44°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

