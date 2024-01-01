KSHB 41 Weather | A cold start to 2024

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Clouds try to break apart later this afternoon
- Staying dry and seasonably cold through the week
- Tracking two storm systems in the next 10 days; Rain & snow chances possible Friday-Saturday and again Monday-Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday (New Year's Day): Increasing sunshine and softer breezes. Highs remain seasonally cold.
High: 37°
Wind: NW to S-SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and staying chilly.
Low: 27°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: More clouds but a southerly breeze will allow temperatures to run slightly warmer.
High: 44°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.