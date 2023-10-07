KSHB 41 Weather | Cold start to nice fall day

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Patchy frost quickly melts after 8-9 a.m., then a nice, fall afternoon
- Abundant sunshine all weekend with a warm-up
- Dry through most of Tuesday, then increasing rain chances, we need it
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: After a cold, frosty start, temperatures recover to the low 60s which is more typical for the end of October. Abundant sunshine and a lighter wind are expected.
High: 61°
Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph
This Evening: Clear sky and cool.
Temperatures drop to the low 50s
Wind: W 5-10 mph
Friday Night: Clear sky and not as cold.
Low: 42°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
Sunday: Sunny and warmer.
High: 75°
Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph
Sunday: Sunny and cooler.
Low: 46° High: 64°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.