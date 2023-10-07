Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Cold start to nice fall day

Highs today will be in the low 60s, warming to the 70s Sunday
and last updated 2023-10-07 08:02:17-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Patchy frost quickly melts after 8-9 a.m., then a nice, fall afternoon
  • Abundant sunshine all weekend with a warm-up
  • Dry through most of Tuesday, then increasing rain chances, we need it

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: After a cold, frosty start, temperatures recover to the low 60s which is more typical for the end of October. Abundant sunshine and a lighter wind are expected.

High: 61°

Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph

This Evening: Clear sky and cool.
Temperatures drop to the low 50s

Wind: W 5-10 mph

Friday Night: Clear sky and not as cold.
Low: 42°

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Sunny and warmer.

High: 75°

Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph

Sunday: Sunny and cooler.
Low: 46° High: 64°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

