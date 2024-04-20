KSHB 41 Weather | A cool and calm weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cool and calm this weekend, chance of patchy frost tonight

Warmer next week with one chance for a few showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday

The one chance is Monday night-Tuesday

Stormy to possibly severe weather Thursday into next weekend

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies again and cool with a northerly breeze.

High: 55°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

This Evening: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly.

Temperatures drop to 45°-50°

Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold with a chance of patchy frost

Low: 35°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a cool but comfortable air mass in place. Morning frost is possible.

High: 61°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer with an increasing south wind. There is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms at night.

Low: 40° High: 70°

Wind: S 10-15 to 15-30 mph

