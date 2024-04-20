KSHB 41 Weather | A cool and calm weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cool and calm this weekend, chance of patchy frost tonight
- Warmer next week with one chance for a few showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday
- The one chance is Monday night-Tuesday
- Stormy to possibly severe weather Thursday into next weekend
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies again and cool with a northerly breeze.
High: 55°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
This Evening: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly.
Temperatures drop to 45°-50°
Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold with a chance of patchy frost
Low: 35°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a cool but comfortable air mass in place. Morning frost is possible.
High: 61°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer with an increasing south wind. There is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms at night.
Low: 40° High: 70°
Wind: S 10-15 to 15-30 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.