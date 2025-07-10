KSHB 41 Weather | A decaying line of thunderstorms approach from the northwest this morning

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A line of storms across northwest Missouri falls apart as it approaches KC early today
- Staying very hot and humid for the next couple days, heat index near 100° today and Friday
- A little cooler for the weekend with lower storm chances
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: A line of storms over northwest Missouri this morning falls apart as it approaches KC. Rest of the day features some sunshine, hot temperatures and a breeze.
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
High: 93º Heat Index: 98-100°
Tonight: Increasing clouds and warm overnight. Any rain or storms will likely stay across the Missouri/Iowa border.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Low: 75º
Friday: A few showers may develop in the early afternoon while the main line of storms arrive close to sunset. Some storms could be strong to severe along a cold front where storng winds and hail are possible.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
High: 91º Heat Index: 100°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.