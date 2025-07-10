Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A decaying line of thunderstorms approach from the northwest this morning

Staying hot and humid today as the heat index approaches 100°

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A line of storms across northwest Missouri falls apart as it approaches KC early today
  • Staying very hot and humid for the next couple days, heat index near 100° today and Friday
  • A little cooler for the weekend with lower storm chances

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: A line of storms over northwest Missouri this morning falls apart as it approaches KC. Rest of the day features some sunshine, hot temperatures and a breeze.
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
High: 93º Heat Index: 98-100°

Tonight: Increasing clouds and warm overnight. Any rain or storms will likely stay across the Missouri/Iowa border.
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Low: 75º

Friday: A few showers may develop in the early afternoon while the main line of storms arrive close to sunset. Some storms could be strong to severe along a cold front where storng winds and hail are possible.
Wind: S 10-20 mph

High: 91º Heat Index: 100°

