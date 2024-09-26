KSHB 41 Weather | A dry and warmer than average finish to September

Temperatures climb into the upper 70s, near 80 the next 5 days

Prev Next

WEATHER HEADLINES

Another sunny and pleasant day as temperatures approach 80 degrees

More clouds Friday and Saturday from hurricane Helene, but the rain remains across southeast Missouri

Mostly dry weather the next 7-10 days KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm.

High: 80°

Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph Tonight: Clear sky and feeling refreshing.

Low: 56° Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph Friday: Increasing clouds with a very slim chance of rain showers, mostly staying across central and eastern Missouri.

High: 78°

Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events. Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.



Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.