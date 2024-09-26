Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A dry and warmer than average finish to September

Temperatures climb into the upper 70s, near 80 the next 5 days
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Another sunny and pleasant day as temperatures approach 80 degrees
  • More clouds Friday and Saturday from hurricane Helene, but the rain remains across southeast Missouri
  • Mostly dry weather the next 7-10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm.
High: 80°
Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear sky and feeling refreshing.
Low: 56°

Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

Friday: Increasing clouds with a very slim chance of rain showers, mostly staying across central and eastern Missouri.
High: 78°
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

