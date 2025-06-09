Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A Dry Start To The Week

Next Rain Chance Is Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great weather arrives today
  • The next chance of rain is Thursday
  • Temperatures will warm up to near 90 by Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy with low humidity.

High: 78º

Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Tonight: Clear, calm, and mild.
Low: 55º

Wind: Light

Tuesday: Nearly 100% sunshine with a south breeze returning. It will be warmer!

Low: 55º High: 85º

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm and more humid.

Low: 65º High: 88º

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

