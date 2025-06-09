KSHB 41 Weather | A Dry Start To The Week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather arrives today
- The next chance of rain is Thursday
- Temperatures will warm up to near 90 by Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy with low humidity.
High: 78º
Wind: NW 10-25 mph
Tonight: Clear, calm, and mild.
Low: 55º
Wind: Light
Tuesday: Nearly 100% sunshine with a south breeze returning. It will be warmer!
Low: 55º High: 85º
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm and more humid.
Low: 65º High: 88º
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.