KSHB 41 Weather | A Dry Start To The Week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Great weather arrives today

The next chance of rain is Thursday

Temperatures will warm up to near 90 by Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy with low humidity.

High: 78º

Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Tonight: Clear, calm, and mild.

Low: 55º

Wind: Light

Tuesday: Nearly 100% sunshine with a south breeze returning. It will be warmer!

Low: 55º High: 85º

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm and more humid.

Low: 65º High: 88º

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

