KSHB 41 Weather | A dynamic system will bring the area thunderstorms & snow to the area in the next 2 days

WEATHER HEADLINES



Clouds build in this afternoon keeping temperatures just shy of 60°

A large storm system sweeps through Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms, high wind, and snow all to our area in a 24-hour period

The extreme wind picks up Tuesday evening, gusting over 55 mph, resulting in scattered power outages

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Clouds build in quickly today keeping temperatures slightly below 60°.

High: 59°

Wind: S 10-25 mph

Tonight: Cloudy with rain and storms approaching after 3am. Some storms may roll into eastern Kansas with strong winds & small hail. The rain and mostly non-severe storms will continue into Missouri through sunrise.

Low: 52°

Wind: S-SE 15-30 mph

Tuesday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms through the entire day. The widespread heavy rain is most likely in the morning with a few rounds of scattered storms redeveloping in the late afternoon. Some storms may be strong producing gusty wind and small hail.

High: 59°

Wind: S-SE 15 to SW 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Cold air surges in behind the storm, changing any rain to snow quickly after midnight. The high wind, low visibility and heavy snow from 12am-9am Wednesday morning has warranted a Winter Storm Watch for northern Missouri and Kansas. A slushy accumulation is possible around Kansas City, especially on untreated and elevated surfaces. 1-2" of snow is possible in NW MO and NE KS. The rest of the day features a breeze and clearing sky. Road conditions go from slushy to wet.

Low: 30° High: 40°

Wind: NW 15-35 mph, Gusts up to 60mph early in the morning

