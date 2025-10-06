KSHB 41 Weather | A Fall Change moves through tonight-Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



A cold front brings scattered showers and thunderstorms north of KC today and to all locations tonight

Highs today will be in the 70s/80s, cooling to the 60s Tuesday

A few days of fall weather before warmth returns next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Scattered showers and storms north of Kansas City all day. Afternoon temperatures split 70° to 85° from north to south.

Wind: S/N 5-15 mph

High: 80º

Tonight: Much cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Low: 57º

Tuesday: Much more like fall. Much cooler with morning showers followed by some afternoon sun.

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Low: 57º High: 66º

Wednesday: Great weather! Mostly sunny and comfortable.

Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

Low: 47º High: 72º

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

—