KSHB 41 Weather | A Fall Change moves through tonight-Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A cold front brings scattered showers and thunderstorms north of KC today and to all locations tonight
- Highs today will be in the 70s/80s, cooling to the 60s Tuesday
- A few days of fall weather before warmth returns next weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Scattered showers and storms north of Kansas City all day. Afternoon temperatures split 70° to 85° from north to south.
Wind: S/N 5-15 mph
High: 80º
Tonight: Much cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Wind: N 10-20 mph
Low: 57º
Tuesday: Much more like fall. Much cooler with morning showers followed by some afternoon sun.
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Low: 57º High: 66º
Wednesday: Great weather! Mostly sunny and comfortable.
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph
Low: 47º High: 72º
