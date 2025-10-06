Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

KSHB 41 Weather | A Fall Change moves through tonight-Tuesday

Highs today will be 80°-85°.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A cold front brings scattered showers and thunderstorms north of KC today and to all locations tonight
  • Highs today will be in the 70s/80s, cooling to the 60s Tuesday
  • A few days of fall weather before warmth returns next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Scattered showers and storms north of Kansas City all day. Afternoon temperatures split 70° to 85° from north to south.
Wind: S/N 5-15 mph
High: 80º

Tonight: Much cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Wind: N 10-20 mph
Low: 57º

Tuesday: Much more like fall. Much cooler with morning showers followed by some afternoon sun.
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Low: 57º High: 66º

Wednesday: Great weather! Mostly sunny and comfortable.
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph
Low: 47º High: 72º

