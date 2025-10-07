KSHB 41 Weather | A Fall feel with scattered morning showers, a few thunderstorms

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Highs today will be in the 60s.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Much cooler with scattered morning showers, a few thunderstorms
  • Great weather Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s
  • A few thunderstorms are possible Friday as warmer air moves in
  • Back to a summer feel over the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Much more like fall. Much cooler with morning showers followed by some late afternoon sun.
Wind: N 5-15 mph
High: 67º

Tonight: Clear, calm and cool.
Wind: NE 5-10mph
Low: 45º

Wednesday: Great weather! Mostly sunny and comfortable.
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph
High: 73º

Thursday: More nice weather. Partly cloudy, breezy and mild.
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
Low: 53º High: 74º

