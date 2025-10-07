KSHB 41 Weather | A Fall feel with scattered morning showers, a few thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES



Much cooler with scattered morning showers, a few thunderstorms

Great weather Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s

A few thunderstorms are possible Friday as warmer air moves in

Back to a summer feel over the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Much more like fall. Much cooler with morning showers followed by some late afternoon sun.

Wind: N 5-15 mph

High: 67º

Tonight: Clear, calm and cool.

Wind: NE 5-10mph

Low: 45º

Wednesday: Great weather! Mostly sunny and comfortable.

Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

High: 73º

Thursday: More nice weather. Partly cloudy, breezy and mild.

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Low: 53º High: 74º

