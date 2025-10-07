KSHB 41 Weather | A Fall feel with scattered morning showers, a few thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Much cooler with scattered morning showers, a few thunderstorms
- Great weather Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s
- A few thunderstorms are possible Friday as warmer air moves in
- Back to a summer feel over the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Much more like fall. Much cooler with morning showers followed by some late afternoon sun.
Wind: N 5-15 mph
High: 67º
Tonight: Clear, calm and cool.
Wind: NE 5-10mph
Low: 45º
Wednesday: Great weather! Mostly sunny and comfortable.
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph
High: 73º
Thursday: More nice weather. Partly cloudy, breezy and mild.
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
Low: 53º High: 74º
