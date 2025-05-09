Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A Fantastic Friday

We will have nearly 100% sunshine today!

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great weather through Mother's day weekend
  • Highs will warm into the 80s this weekend
  • The next chance of rain is around a week away

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Nearly 100% sunshine and near perfect weather.

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

High: 77°

Saturday: More great weather and warmer with abundant sunshine.

Wind: SE 5 mph

Low: 48º High: 81º

Sunday: Sunny and warm. A great day to make mom breakfast!

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Low: 53º High: 83º

