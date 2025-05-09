KSHB 41 Weather | A Fantastic Friday

We will have nearly 100% sunshine today!

WEATHER HEADLINES

Great weather through Mother's day weekend

Highs will warm into the 80s this weekend

The next chance of rain is around a week away KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Today: Nearly 100% sunshine and near perfect weather. Wind: NE 5-10 mph High: 77° Saturday: More great weather and warmer with abundant sunshine. Wind: SE 5 mph Low: 48º High: 81º Sunday: Sunny and warm. A great day to make mom breakfast! Wind: SE 5-15 mph Low: 53º High: 83º Get more updates from our weather team:

