KSHB 41 Weather | A Fantastic Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather through Mother's day weekend
- Highs will warm into the 80s this weekend
- The next chance of rain is around a week away
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Nearly 100% sunshine and near perfect weather.
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
High: 77°
Saturday: More great weather and warmer with abundant sunshine.
Wind: SE 5 mph
Low: 48º High: 81º
Sunday: Sunny and warm. A great day to make mom breakfast!
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Low: 53º High: 83º
