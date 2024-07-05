Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A fantastic Friday with some clouds & a pleasant breeze

Humidity stays low & comfortable today & tomorrow
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • After a very soggy week, the air and ground will dry out for the next two days
  • Warming up Saturday while still feeling nice
  • Rain & storms return to forecast Sunday afternoon, the severe threat stays over central Kansas

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: A Fantastic Friday! Increasing clouds during the afternoon while the humidity remains much lower & more comfortable.
High: 82°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear and feeling very nice!
Low: 63°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday: A little warmer but overall a perfect summer day!
High: 87°
Wind: Calm to SW 5 mph

Sunday: More clouds in the morning with rain & storms increasing during the afternoon. The severe weather threat remains over central Kansas.
Low: 68° High: 80°

Wind: SW 5 mph

