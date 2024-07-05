KSHB 41 Weather | A fantastic Friday with some clouds & a pleasant breeze

WEATHER HEADLINES
- After a very soggy week, the air and ground will dry out for the next two days
- Warming up Saturday while still feeling nice
- Rain & storms return to forecast Sunday afternoon, the severe threat stays over central Kansas
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: A Fantastic Friday! Increasing clouds during the afternoon while the humidity remains much lower & more comfortable.
High: 82°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clear and feeling very nice!
Low: 63°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday: A little warmer but overall a perfect summer day!
High: 87°
Wind: Calm to SW 5 mph
Sunday: More clouds in the morning with rain & storms increasing during the afternoon. The severe weather threat remains over central Kansas.
Low: 68° High: 80°
Wind: SW 5 mph
