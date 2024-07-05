KSHB 41 Weather | A fantastic Friday with some clouds & a pleasant breeze

WEATHER HEADLINES



After a very soggy week, the air and ground will dry out for the next two days

Warming up Saturday while still feeling nice

Rain & storms return to forecast Sunday afternoon, the severe threat stays over central Kansas

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: A Fantastic Friday! Increasing clouds during the afternoon while the humidity remains much lower & more comfortable.

High: 82°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear and feeling very nice!

Low: 63°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday: A little warmer but overall a perfect summer day!

High: 87°

Wind: Calm to SW 5 mph

Sunday: More clouds in the morning with rain & storms increasing during the afternoon. The severe weather threat remains over central Kansas.

Low: 68° High: 80°

Wind: SW 5 mph

