KSHB 41 Weather | A Few Morning Showers

We are tracking some showers this morning
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few showers are likely but not a lot of rain
  • The weekend is lining up to have very nice weather
  • It may be nearly perfect on Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today:  Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm.
High: 69º
Wind: West 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Light winds. The chance of rain is 20%
Low: 54º

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers & possibly an afternoon thunderstorm.
High: 64º
Wind: North 5-15 mph

Saturday:  Partly cloudy and very nice.
High: 68º

Wind: Light north winds

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

