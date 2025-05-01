KSHB 41 Weather | A Few Morning Showers

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few showers are likely but not a lot of rain
- The weekend is lining up to have very nice weather
- It may be nearly perfect on Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm.
High: 69º
Wind: West 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Light winds. The chance of rain is 20%
Low: 54º
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers & possibly an afternoon thunderstorm.
High: 64º
Wind: North 5-15 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy and very nice.
High: 68º
Wind: Light north winds
