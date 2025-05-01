KSHB 41 Weather | A Few Morning Showers

WEATHER HEADLINES



A few showers are likely but not a lot of rain

The weekend is lining up to have very nice weather

It may be nearly perfect on Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm.

High: 69º

Wind: West 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Light winds. The chance of rain is 20%

Low: 54º

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers & possibly an afternoon thunderstorm.

High: 64º

Wind: North 5-15 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy and very nice.

High: 68º

Wind: Light north winds

