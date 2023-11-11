KSHB 41 Weather | A few rain showers mostly 10 AM-2 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cool with a few rain showers today
- 100% sunshine Sunday with highs in the 60s
- Warming into the 70s next week, rain possible next weekend
- Potential for a bigger storm Thanksgiving week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool, with a few rain showers, especially 10 AM-2 PM.
High: 54°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
This Evening: Mostly cloudy and cool.
Temperatures 45°-50°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Clearing sky and chilly.
Low: 37°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Sunday: Abundant sunshine and warming up!
High: 67°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Monday: A nice day with a few high clouds and light wind.
Low: 39° High: 65°
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
