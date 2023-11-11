KSHB 41 Weather | A few rain showers mostly 10 AM-2 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cool with a few rain showers today

100% sunshine Sunday with highs in the 60s

Warming into the 70s next week, rain possible next weekend

Potential for a bigger storm Thanksgiving week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool, with a few rain showers, especially 10 AM-2 PM.

High: 54°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

This Evening: Mostly cloudy and cool.

Temperatures 45°-50°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky and chilly.

Low: 37°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Sunday: Abundant sunshine and warming up!

High: 67°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Monday: A nice day with a few high clouds and light wind.

Low: 39° High: 65°

Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

