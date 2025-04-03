KSHB 41 Weather | A few rain showers this afternoon, periods of rain Friday-Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES



A few rain showers this afternoon

Periods of widespread rain Friday-Saturday and cool with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s

Sunday will see more sun, but stay cool

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cool with a few afternoon and evening rain showers.

High: 57°

Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: A few evening rain showers. Widespread rain moves in by morning.

Low: 46°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Friday: Periods of rain, perhaps a thunderstorm and cool.

High: 52°

Wind: E-NE 10-15 mph

Saturday: Periods of rain and cool.

Low: 43° High: 49°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

