Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | A few rain showers this afternoon, periods of rain Friday-Saturday

Highs today will be in the 50s.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few rain showers this afternoon
  • Periods of widespread rain Friday-Saturday and cool with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s
  • Sunday will see more sun, but stay cool

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cool with a few afternoon and evening rain showers.

High: 57°

Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: A few evening rain showers. Widespread rain moves in by morning.
Low: 46°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Friday: Periods of rain, perhaps a thunderstorm and cool.

High: 52°

Wind: E-NE 10-15 mph

Saturday: Periods of rain and cool.
Low: 43° High: 49°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.