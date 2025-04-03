KSHB 41 Weather | A few rain showers this afternoon, periods of rain Friday-Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few rain showers this afternoon
- Periods of widespread rain Friday-Saturday and cool with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s
- Sunday will see more sun, but stay cool
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cool with a few afternoon and evening rain showers.
High: 57°
Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: A few evening rain showers. Widespread rain moves in by morning.
Low: 46°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Friday: Periods of rain, perhaps a thunderstorm and cool.
High: 52°
Wind: E-NE 10-15 mph
Saturday: Periods of rain and cool.
Low: 43° High: 49°
Wind: N 10-20 mph
