KSHB 41 Weather | A few rounds of thunderstorms possible today while the Royals game stays dry

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Storms linger in northern Missouri this morning while thunderstorms may run through KC during the mid-afternoon; Storms are out & dry for the Royals game
- Windy and much warmer today in the 80s with the 70s likely Friday-Saturday
- A weekend storm may bring scattered thunderstorms Saturday & a windy cold rain Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: It's Opening Day at The K! Windy and much warmer with a chance of thunderstorms by the mid-afternoon as a warm front approaches. Another round of storms in northern Missouri develop in the evening which could produce larger hail.
High: 82°
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph
Tonight: Any thunderstorms in northern Missouri weaken and clear overnight. Temperatures stay mild as the wind stays gusty.
Low: 62°
Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph
Friday: Staying warm and windy under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
High: 76°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph, Gusts up to 35-40 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy and warm once again ahead of a stronger storm system that sweeps through during the early to late evening. Storms possible late in the day.
Low: 60° High: 75°
Wind: S 15-30 mph
