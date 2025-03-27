Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | A few rounds of thunderstorms possible today while the Royals game stays dry

Very warm and breezy today with highs climbing into the 80s
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Storms linger in northern Missouri this morning while thunderstorms may run through KC during the mid-afternoon; Storms are out & dry for the Royals game
  • Windy and much warmer today in the 80s with the 70s likely Friday-Saturday
  • A weekend storm may bring scattered thunderstorms Saturday & a windy cold rain Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: It's Opening Day at The K! Windy and much warmer with a chance of thunderstorms by the mid-afternoon as a warm front approaches. Another round of storms in northern Missouri develop in the evening which could produce larger hail.
High: 82°
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

Tonight: Any thunderstorms in northern Missouri weaken and clear overnight. Temperatures stay mild as the wind stays gusty.
Low: 62°
Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph

Friday: Staying warm and windy under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
High: 76°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph, Gusts up to 35-40 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy and warm once again ahead of a stronger storm system that sweeps through during the early to late evening. Storms possible late in the day.
Low: 60° High: 75°
Wind: S 15-30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.