KSHB 41 Weather | A few rounds of thunderstorms possible today while the Royals game stays dry

WEATHER HEADLINES



Storms linger in northern Missouri this morning while thunderstorms may run through KC during the mid-afternoon; Storms are out & dry for the Royals game

Windy and much warmer today in the 80s with the 70s likely Friday-Saturday

A weekend storm may bring scattered thunderstorms Saturday & a windy cold rain Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: It's Opening Day at The K! Windy and much warmer with a chance of thunderstorms by the mid-afternoon as a warm front approaches. Another round of storms in northern Missouri develop in the evening which could produce larger hail.

High: 82°

Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

Tonight: Any thunderstorms in northern Missouri weaken and clear overnight. Temperatures stay mild as the wind stays gusty.

Low: 62°

Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph

Friday: Staying warm and windy under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

High: 76°

Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph, Gusts up to 35-40 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy and warm once again ahead of a stronger storm system that sweeps through during the early to late evening. Storms possible late in the day.

Low: 60° High: 75°

Wind: S 15-30 mph

