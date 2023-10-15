KSHB 41 Weather | A few showers and a few peeks of sun today

WEATHER HEADLINES



A few showers and peeks of sun today and cool

A few showers are possible again Wednesday and/or Thursday

Mostly a dry week with seasonable temperatures, highs in the 60s and 70s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Cloudy and cool, perhaps a peek of sun. A few showers are possible as well.

High: 57°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

This Evening: Mostly cloudy with a few showers

Low: 47°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Any showers end then mostly cloudy and cool.

Low: 41°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Monday: A nice day! Becoming mostly sunny skies, breezy, slightly warmer.

High: 62°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

