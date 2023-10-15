Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | A few showers and a few peeks of sun today

A few showers are possible today with amounts a trace-.10"
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-10-15 08:24:32-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few showers and peeks of sun today and cool
  • A few showers are possible again Wednesday and/or Thursday
  • Mostly a dry week with seasonable temperatures, highs in the 60s and 70s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Cloudy and cool, perhaps a peek of sun. A few showers are possible as well.
High: 57°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

This Evening: Mostly cloudy with a few showers
Low: 47°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Any showers end then mostly cloudy and cool.
Low: 41°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Monday: A nice day! Becoming mostly sunny skies, breezy, slightly warmer.
High: 62°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.