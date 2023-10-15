KSHB 41 Weather | A few showers and a few peeks of sun today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few showers and peeks of sun today and cool
- A few showers are possible again Wednesday and/or Thursday
- Mostly a dry week with seasonable temperatures, highs in the 60s and 70s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Cloudy and cool, perhaps a peek of sun. A few showers are possible as well.
High: 57°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph
This Evening: Mostly cloudy with a few showers
Low: 47°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Any showers end then mostly cloudy and cool.
Low: 41°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Monday: A nice day! Becoming mostly sunny skies, breezy, slightly warmer.
High: 62°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
