KSHB 41 Weather | A few showers this morning then afternoon sun

WEATHER HEADLINES



Very comfortable weather on Tuesday, following some morning clouds and a few rain showers

Highs warm to the 80s Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front

The strong front will bring thunderstorms, some severe

Following the strong cold front, we will see temperatures remain unseasonably cool

KANSAS CITY FORECAST

Tuesday: A few showers this morning. Then, it becomes partly cloudy and pleasant.

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

High: 77º

Tonight: A few clouds, calm and comfortable

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Low: 58º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warming fast into the early afternoon. Then, a cold front arrives bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms during the rest of the afternoon and evening. Some storms could have damaging wind and hail.

Wind: SW 5-15 mph shift to N 15-25 mph

High: 82º

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cooler.

Wind: NE 5-15

Low: 50º

High: 76º

