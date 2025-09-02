Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | A few showers this morning then afternoon sun

Highs today will be in the 70s.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Very comfortable weather on Tuesday, following some morning clouds and a few rain showers
  • Highs warm to the 80s Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front
  • The strong front will bring thunderstorms, some severe
  • Following the strong cold front, we will see temperatures remain unseasonably cool

KANSAS CITY FORECAST

Tuesday: A few showers this morning. Then, it becomes partly cloudy and pleasant.
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
High: 77º

Tonight: A few clouds, calm and comfortable
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Low: 58º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warming fast into the early afternoon. Then, a cold front arrives bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms during the rest of the afternoon and evening. Some storms could have damaging wind and hail.
Wind: SW 5-15 mph shift to N 15-25 mph
High: 82º

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cooler.
Wind: NE 5-15
Low: 50º
High: 76º

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.