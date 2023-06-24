Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | A few Thunderstorms, some may be severe, and hot today

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible after 9 AM this morning.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-06-24 07:41:16-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few showers and thunderstorms are possible 9 AM-2 PM
  • Hottest of the season so far this afternoon with highs 90°-95°
  • Chance of a few severe thunderstorms this evening, mainly east of KC
  • Slightly cooler, but much less humid Sunday and Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible 9 AM-2 PM. Then, mostly sunny, hot and very humid. A few new thunderstorms, some severe, are possible after 5 PM. The best chance of the new thunderstorms will be east of KC.
High: 93°

Heat Index: 100°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 G25 mph

This Evening: A few thunderstorms are possible, some may be severe, mostly east of KC

Temps: Upper then lower 80s

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Any thunderstorms move away followed by a cold front. This front will bring in much more comfortable air.

Low: 65°

Wind: Becoming NW 10-15 mph

Sunday: Great Weather! Sunny and milder with a significant drop in humidity. A little bit on the breezy side.

High: 86°

Wind: NW 10-20 G30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.