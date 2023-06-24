KSHB 41 Weather | A few Thunderstorms, some may be severe, and hot today

WEATHER HEADLINES



A few showers and thunderstorms are possible 9 AM-2 PM

Hottest of the season so far this afternoon with highs 90°-95°

Chance of a few severe thunderstorms this evening, mainly east of KC

Slightly cooler, but much less humid Sunday and Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible 9 AM-2 PM. Then, mostly sunny, hot and very humid. A few new thunderstorms, some severe, are possible after 5 PM. The best chance of the new thunderstorms will be east of KC.

High: 93°

Heat Index: 100°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 G25 mph

This Evening: A few thunderstorms are possible, some may be severe, mostly east of KC

Temps: Upper then lower 80s

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Any thunderstorms move away followed by a cold front. This front will bring in much more comfortable air.

Low: 65°

Wind: Becoming NW 10-15 mph

Sunday: Great Weather! Sunny and milder with a significant drop in humidity. A little bit on the breezy side.

High: 86°

Wind: NW 10-20 G30 mph

