KSHB 41 Weather | A foggy and cloudy Red Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Dense fog advisory in place until noon today with visibility under 1 mile
- Clouds cling to our sky through Saturday, with sunshine coming back Sunday afternoon
- Brighter and milder to end January
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: DENSE FOG ADVISORY ends at noon. The fading fog reveals a blanket of gray clouds that keeps the sun from us for a 5th consecutive day.
High: 39°
Wind: NW to N-NE 5 mph
Tonight: Dense fog settles in again overnight.
Low: 34°
Wind: NW 5 mph, becoming light
Saturday: We likely wake up to our last round of fog. Our sky remains overcast as a storm sweeps across southern Kansas and Missouri. Temperatures struggle to warm much as well.
High: 39°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.