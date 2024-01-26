Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A foggy and cloudy Red Friday

Temperatures will hover in the 30s all day
and last updated 2024-01-26 06:26:21-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dense fog advisory in place until noon today with visibility under 1 mile
  • Clouds cling to our sky through Saturday, with sunshine coming back Sunday afternoon
  • Brighter and milder to end January

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: DENSE FOG ADVISORY ends at noon. The fading fog reveals a blanket of gray clouds that keeps the sun from us for a 5th consecutive day.
High: 39°
Wind: NW to N-NE 5 mph

Tonight: Dense fog settles in again overnight.
Low: 34°

Wind: NW 5 mph, becoming light

Saturday: We likely wake up to our last round of fog. Our sky remains overcast as a storm sweeps across southern Kansas and Missouri. Temperatures struggle to warm much as well.
High: 39°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

