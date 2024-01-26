KSHB 41 Weather | A foggy and cloudy Red Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Dense fog advisory in place until noon today with visibility under 1 mile

Clouds cling to our sky through Saturday, with sunshine coming back Sunday afternoon

Brighter and milder to end January

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: DENSE FOG ADVISORY ends at noon. The fading fog reveals a blanket of gray clouds that keeps the sun from us for a 5th consecutive day.

High: 39°

Wind: NW to N-NE 5 mph

Tonight: Dense fog settles in again overnight.

Low: 34°

Wind: NW 5 mph, becoming light

Saturday: We likely wake up to our last round of fog. Our sky remains overcast as a storm sweeps across southern Kansas and Missouri. Temperatures struggle to warm much as well.

High: 39°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

