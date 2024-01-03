KSHB 41 Weather | A foggy and cold morning could cause a slow commute

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Low clouds and dense fog will greet you out the door this morning, clearing by the afternoon
- Staying dry and seasonably cold until Friday, as rain & snow builds in during the afternoon hours
- A second even stronger storm arrives Monday afternoon initially starting as rain then changing over to snow Monday night-Tuesday; Continue to check back with the forecast for details on this storm
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Morning low clouds and freezing fog opens for sunshine by mid-afternoon. A northerly wind cools our highs back to average levels.
High: 39°
Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and staying cold, much like the previous mornings this week.
Low: 25°
Wind: N to E-NE 5 mph
Thursday: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and temperatures remain seasonably cold.
High: 39°
Wind: E-SE 10 mph
