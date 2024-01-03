KSHB 41 Weather | A foggy and cold morning could cause a slow commute

WEATHER HEADLINES



Low clouds and dense fog will greet you out the door this morning, clearing by the afternoon

Staying dry and seasonably cold until Friday, as rain & snow builds in during the afternoon hours

A second even stronger storm arrives Monday afternoon initially starting as rain then changing over to snow Monday night-Tuesday; Continue to check back with the forecast for details on this storm

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Morning low clouds and freezing fog opens for sunshine by mid-afternoon. A northerly wind cools our highs back to average levels.

High: 39°

Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and staying cold, much like the previous mornings this week.

Low: 25°

Wind: N to E-NE 5 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and temperatures remain seasonably cold.

High: 39°

Wind: E-SE 10 mph

