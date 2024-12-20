KSHB 41 Weather | A frigid Friday with the strongest winds expected this morning

WEATHER HEADLINES



Prepare for a bitter cold Friday with wind chills in the teens & 20s

A slow recovery in temperatures over the weekend; Staying dry, sunny & cold for the Chiefs game on Saturday

Temperatures climb above average during the holiday week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and much colder! Wind chills hold in the 20s through the afternoon. Windy in the morning, decreasing into the afternoon

High: 31°

Wind: N 15-30 to 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear sky, lighter breeze and bitter cold.

Low: 19°

Wind: Light, E 5 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies and chilly conditions all day. Chiefs kick off temperatures run near freezing.

High: 38°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies slowly warming up. Temperatures finally make their way above average.

Low: 25° High: 48°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

