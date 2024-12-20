Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | A frigid Friday with the strongest winds expected this morning

A slow but steady climb in temperatures through the weekend & next week
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Prepare for a bitter cold Friday with wind chills in the teens & 20s
  • A slow recovery in temperatures over the weekend; Staying dry, sunny & cold for the Chiefs game on Saturday
  • Temperatures climb above average during the holiday week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and much colder! Wind chills hold in the 20s through the afternoon. Windy in the morning, decreasing into the afternoon
High: 31°
Wind: N 15-30 to 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear sky, lighter breeze and bitter cold.
Low: 19°
Wind: Light, E 5 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies and chilly conditions all day. Chiefs kick off temperatures run near freezing.
High: 38°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies slowly warming up. Temperatures finally make their way above average.
Low: 25° High: 48°
Wind: S 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.