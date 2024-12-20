KSHB 41 Weather | A frigid Friday with the strongest winds expected this morning

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Prepare for a bitter cold Friday with wind chills in the teens & 20s
- A slow recovery in temperatures over the weekend; Staying dry, sunny & cold for the Chiefs game on Saturday
- Temperatures climb above average during the holiday week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and much colder! Wind chills hold in the 20s through the afternoon. Windy in the morning, decreasing into the afternoon
High: 31°
Wind: N 15-30 to 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear sky, lighter breeze and bitter cold.
Low: 19°
Wind: Light, E 5 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny skies and chilly conditions all day. Chiefs kick off temperatures run near freezing.
High: 38°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny skies slowly warming up. Temperatures finally make their way above average.
Low: 25° High: 48°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
