KSHB 41 Weather | Frigid morning leads to sunny, much warmer afternoon

A great warm up expected the rest of the week with highs in the 50s & 60s
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-12-06 06:32:18-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny, breezy and warmer for the rest of the week; Highs in the 50s today and 60s tomorrow
  • Rain increases across the area Friday while temperatures stay mild
  • Rain changing to snow briefly Saturday; Roads will likely stay wet

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: After a frigid and frosty start to the day, temperatures will warm up fast thanks to sunshine and a south wind.
High: 54°
Wind: S-SW 10-20, G 25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and not as cold as low temperatures stay closer to the typical high for this time of year.
Low: 44°

Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies, gusty winds and temperatures warm up quickly! Daytime highs warm to nearly 20 degrees above average. The record high is 70°, set 129 years ago in 1894!
High: 64°
Wind: S-SW 15-25, G 30-35 mph

