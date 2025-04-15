KSHB 41 Weather | A Great Tuesday Forecast

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Clearing skies and chilly tonight
- The chance of rain increases Wednesday, mainly at night
- Occasional showers and storms this weekend; the timing is uncertain
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tonight: Clearing skies this evening, becoming chilly again tonight.
Low: 39°
Wind: WNW 5-15 mph
Tuesday: It may dip into the 30s by sunrise with a bit of a wind chill. Then, it will become very nice.
Low: 39° High: 65°
Wind: S 10-20, Gusts 30 mph.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with the chance of an afternoon shower or storms. Rain is more likely overnight.
Low: 46° High: 74°
Wind: S 10-25, Gusts 40 mph
