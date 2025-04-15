KSHB 41 Weather | A Great Tuesday Forecast

Watch Now
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clearing skies and chilly tonight
  • The chance of rain increases Wednesday, mainly at night
  • Occasional showers and storms this weekend; the timing is uncertain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tonight: Clearing skies this evening, becoming chilly again tonight.

Low: 39°

Wind: WNW 5-15 mph

Tuesday: It may dip into the 30s by sunrise with a bit of a wind chill. Then, it will become very nice.

Low: 39° High: 65°

Wind: S 10-20, Gusts 30 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with the chance of an afternoon shower or storms. Rain is more likely overnight.

Low: 46° High: 74°

Wind: S 10-25, Gusts 40 mph

