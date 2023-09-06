KSHB 41 Weather | Hazy sky Wednesday with very comfortable temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Much cooler today as highs stay below normal near 80 degrees
- Monitoring our air quality the next few days; A hazy sky likely from smoke in the upper levels
- Chiefs home opener weather is nearly perfect; Light rain should hold off until after midnight
- Next chance of storms waits until Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Red Wednesday: A beautiful day with dry and cooler than normal temperatures! Hazy sunshine also possible as smoke fills the upper levels. Some poor air quality could mix down to the ground and bring be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
High: 80°
Wind: NW 10-20mph
Tonight: Hazy sky continues and even more refreshing.
Low: 56°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Chiefs Thursday: Still feels fantastic outside! Highs rebound a few more degrees and winds slow to manageable speeds. Our sky will be mostly sunny until high clouds arriving during the evening. Smoke is likely an issues again.
High: 83° tailgating, 82° at kickoff, 71° heading home
Wind: Calm to NE 5 mph
