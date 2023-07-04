KSHB 41 Weather |Hot 4th of July, thunderstorms after midnight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Hot weather with a triple digit heat index for your 4th of July
- Expect increased surface ozone to create air quality concerns around the Metro Tuesday
- Looking dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for Tuesday evening fireworks
- Thunderstorm chance increases after midnight
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
4th of July: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid.
High: 94°
Peak Heat Index: 95-100
Wind: S 10-15 mph
This Evening: Dry and warm for fireworks.
Temperatures in the 80s
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Tonight: A good chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may contain strong wind gusts.
Low: 67°
Wind: Gusty and variable in thunderstorms
Wednesday: A chance of thunderstorms, mainly during the morning. Gusty winds are possible. The afternoon chance may end up south of KC as a cold front pushes through.
High: 82°
Wind: Becoming N-NW 10-20 mph
