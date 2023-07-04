KSHB 41 Weather |Hot 4th of July, thunderstorms after midnight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Hot weather with a triple digit heat index for your 4th of July

Expect increased surface ozone to create air quality concerns around the Metro Tuesday

Looking dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for Tuesday evening fireworks

Thunderstorm chance increases after midnight

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

4th of July: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid.

High: 94°

Peak Heat Index: 95-100

Wind: S 10-15 mph

This Evening: Dry and warm for fireworks.

Temperatures in the 80s

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Tonight: A good chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may contain strong wind gusts.

Low: 67°

Wind: Gusty and variable in thunderstorms

Wednesday: A chance of thunderstorms, mainly during the morning. Gusty winds are possible. The afternoon chance may end up south of KC as a cold front pushes through.

High: 82°

Wind: Becoming N-NW 10-20 mph

