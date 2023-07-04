Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather |Hot 4th of July, thunderstorms after midnight

and last updated 2023-07-04 06:20:43-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hot weather with a triple digit heat index for your 4th of July
  • Expect increased surface ozone to create air quality concerns around the Metro Tuesday
  • Looking dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for Tuesday evening fireworks
  • Thunderstorm chance increases after midnight

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

4th of July: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid.

High: 94°

Peak Heat Index: 95-100

Wind: S 10-15 mph

This Evening: Dry and warm for fireworks.
Temperatures in the 80s

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Tonight: A good chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may contain strong wind gusts.

Low: 67°

Wind: Gusty and variable in thunderstorms

Wednesday: A chance of thunderstorms, mainly during the morning. Gusty winds are possible. The afternoon chance may end up south of KC as a cold front pushes through.

High: 82°

Wind: Becoming N-NW 10-20 mph

