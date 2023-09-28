KSHB 41 Weather | A hot finish to September

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunny and even warmer going into the weekend
- Slight increase in humidity today & Friday
- A cold front brings a cool down after Wednesday and a decent chance of rain
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: A very sunny day with a slight increase in humidity.
High: 88°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cool.
Low: 67°
Wind: S 10 mph
Friday: Sunny and even warmer as winds gust around 20-25 mph from the south. Humidity builds a bit too.
High: 90°
Wind: S 10-15, Gusts 25 mph
