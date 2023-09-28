KSHB 41 Weather | A hot finish to September

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunny and even warmer going into the weekend

Slight increase in humidity today & Friday

A cold front brings a cool down after Wednesday and a decent chance of rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: A very sunny day with a slight increase in humidity.

High: 88°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cool.

Low: 67°

Wind: S 10 mph

Friday: Sunny and even warmer as winds gust around 20-25 mph from the south. Humidity builds a bit too.

High: 90°

Wind: S 10-15, Gusts 25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

