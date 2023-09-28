Watch Now
Weather

KSHB 41 Weather | A hot finish to September

The heat continues to build as we enter October as several days approach the 90s
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-09-28 07:29:24-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny and even warmer going into the weekend
  • Slight increase in humidity today & Friday
  • A cold front brings a cool down after Wednesday and a decent chance of rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: A very sunny day with a slight increase in humidity.
High: 88°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cool.
Low: 67° 

Wind: S 10 mph

Friday: Sunny and even warmer as winds gust around 20-25 mph from the south. Humidity builds a bit too.
High: 90°
Wind: S 10-15, Gusts 25 mph

