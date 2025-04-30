KSHB 41 Weather | A Lot of Clouds & a few Showers

WEATHER HEADLINES



The best chance of rain is south of Kansas City once again

There is no risk of any severe thunderstorms

Great spring temperatures

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. The chance of rain is 50% in KC and 100% southeast of KC around Clinton and Sedalia. Farther north, there is a 30% chance. A thunderstorm is also possible later today.

High: 67º

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low: 56º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers.

High: 67º

Wind: North 10-20 mph

