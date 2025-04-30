KSHB 41 Weather | A Lot of Clouds & a few Showers

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The best chance of rain is south of Kansas City once again
- There is no risk of any severe thunderstorms
- Great spring temperatures
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. The chance of rain is 50% in KC and 100% southeast of KC around Clinton and Sedalia. Farther north, there is a 30% chance. A thunderstorm is also possible later today.
High: 67º
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low: 56º
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers.
High: 67º
Wind: North 10-20 mph
