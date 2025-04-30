Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A Lot of Clouds & a few Showers

Rain chances increase later today
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The best chance of rain is south of Kansas City once again
  • There is no risk of any severe thunderstorms
  • Great spring temperatures

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. The chance of rain is 50% in KC and 100% southeast of KC around Clinton and Sedalia. Farther north, there is a 30% chance. A thunderstorm is also possible later today.

High: 67º

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low: 56º

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers.

High: 67º

Wind: North 10-20 mph

