KSHB 41 Weather | A monster of a storm brings the area heavy rain today to heavy snow & wind Wednesday

A massive and very strong storm system sweeps through in the next 24 hours, bringing the area heavy rain, thunderstorms, high wind, and snow all to our area in a 24-hour period

1-2" of rain expected today, with the strong and severe storms more likely south

Rain changes to snow by midnight, with blizzard, whiteout conditions expected through 5am Wednesday; A trace - 2" of snow is possible

Extreme wind gusts up to 70 mph expected overnight and Wednesday morning which will lead to the whiteout conditions, dangerous travel and power outages in the region

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Rain and thunderstorms are likely through the entire day. Some storms may be strong producing gusty wind and small hail. The wind picks up late tonight.

High: 58°

Wind: S-SE 15 to SW 15-25 mph

Tuesday Night: HIGH WIND WARNING (50-70 mph gusts) + BLIZZARD WARNING in place. Cold air surges in behind the storm, changing rain to snow quickly after 10 p.m-12 a.m. A Trace - 2" of snow is possible around Kansas City with higher amounts over northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. The whiteout blizzard conditions is the biggest concern overnight as extreme winds gusts get to 50-70 mph. All surfaces may get slick after 10 p.m. midnight.

Low: 27°

Wind: NW 25-40 mph, Gusts up to 50-70 mph. Power outages are possible.

Wednesday: HIGH WIND WARNING (40-60 mph gusts through 6pm). Snow ends early in the morning with a dusting-2" possible. All surfaces may be slick & hazardous. The wind will slowly decrease through the day and we may see a peek of sun before it sets. Roads will gradually improve during the afternoon.

High: 35°

Wind: NW 20-40mph, Gusts up to 40-60 mph. Power outages are possible.

