KSHB 41 Weather |A near record warm Election day

WEATHER HEADLINES



A mix of sun and clouds today, temperatures still in to the 70s

A weak cold front moves through Wednesday with clouds

No significant storms the next 7-10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, with a few patches of mostly cloudy conditions. Still warming to the 70s.

High: 74° (Record high: 78°, 1934)

Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph

This Evening: A nice evening under a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures drop to 60°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild.

Low: 56°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Wednesday: A cold front moves through around noon. It will become mostly cloudy along and behind the front. A few sprinkles or mist is possible.

High: 68°

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph then N-NW 15-20 mph

