Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather |A near record warm Election day

Highs today will be in the 70s ahead of a weak Wednesday cold front.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-11-07 06:07:30-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A mix of sun and clouds today, temperatures still in to the 70s
  • A weak cold front moves through Wednesday with clouds
  • No significant storms the next 7-10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, with a few patches of mostly cloudy conditions. Still warming to the 70s.

High: 74° (Record high: 78°, 1934)

Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph

This Evening: A nice evening under a partly cloudy sky.
Temperatures drop to 60°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild.
Low: 56°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Wednesday: A cold front moves through around noon. It will become mostly cloudy along and behind the front. A few sprinkles or mist is possible.

High: 68°

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph then N-NW 15-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.