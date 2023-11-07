KSHB 41 Weather |A near record warm Election day

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A mix of sun and clouds today, temperatures still in to the 70s
- A weak cold front moves through Wednesday with clouds
- No significant storms the next 7-10 days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, with a few patches of mostly cloudy conditions. Still warming to the 70s.
High: 74° (Record high: 78°, 1934)
Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph
This Evening: A nice evening under a partly cloudy sky.
Temperatures drop to 60°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild.
Low: 56°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Wednesday: A cold front moves through around noon. It will become mostly cloudy along and behind the front. A few sprinkles or mist is possible.
High: 68°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph then N-NW 15-20 mph
