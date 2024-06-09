Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A nice afternoon with lower humidity

Highs today will be 75°-80°.
and last updated 2024-06-09 08:38:38-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A nice afternoon with lower humidity
  • Comfortable Monday and Tuesday, becoming hot and very humid Wednesday and Thursday
  • 2-3 chances of thunderstorms between Thursday night and Sunday, next weekend

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Sunday: Rain ends by 9-10 AM. Skies gradually clear out by the afternoon with lower humidity.
High: 80°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph

This Evening: Near perfect! Mostly sunny with a light wind.
Temperatures around 70°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear, calm and comfortable.
Low: 58°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and delightful weather overall.
High: 78°
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, slightly warmer and more humid.
High: 59° High: 82°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

