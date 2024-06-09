KSHB 41 Weather | A nice afternoon with lower humidity

WEATHER HEADLINES



A nice afternoon with lower humidity

Comfortable Monday and Tuesday, becoming hot and very humid Wednesday and Thursday

2-3 chances of thunderstorms between Thursday night and Sunday, next weekend

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Sunday: Rain ends by 9-10 AM. Skies gradually clear out by the afternoon with lower humidity.

High: 80°

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

This Evening: Near perfect! Mostly sunny with a light wind.

Temperatures around 70°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear, calm and comfortable.

Low: 58°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and delightful weather overall.

High: 78°

Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, slightly warmer and more humid.

High: 59° High: 82°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

