KSHB 41 Weather | A nice afternoon with lower humidity

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A nice afternoon with lower humidity
- Comfortable Monday and Tuesday, becoming hot and very humid Wednesday and Thursday
- 2-3 chances of thunderstorms between Thursday night and Sunday, next weekend
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Sunday: Rain ends by 9-10 AM. Skies gradually clear out by the afternoon with lower humidity.
High: 80°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
This Evening: Near perfect! Mostly sunny with a light wind.
Temperatures around 70°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear, calm and comfortable.
Low: 58°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and delightful weather overall.
High: 78°
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, slightly warmer and more humid.
High: 59° High: 82°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
