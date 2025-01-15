Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A nice but slow warm up is expected through the rest of the week

Daytime highs reach the 30s today & 40s tomorrow
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Another bitter cold morning but temperatures recover and feel slightly better this afternoon
  • Daytime highs get close to freezing this afternoon, then the 40s Thursday & Friday
  • A strong cold front arrives Friday night bringing a sharp drop in temperatures by game day Saturday; Little to no precipitation expected in our region

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Any lingering clouds this morning will clear to sunshine in the afternoon as a warming trend begins.
High: 31° Wind Chill: 20-25°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy while temperatures hold steady overnight.
Low: 25° 

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Thursday: More sunshine and much warmer! The melting process can finally begin!
High: 42°
Wind: W 5-10 mph

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday - Chiefs Game Day Planner: Mostly cloudy skies while staying dry all day. Temperatures will hold steady through the morning and afternoon. Prepare for a bitter-cold conditions with low wind chills!
Tailgating: 25° Wind Chill: 11°
Kickoff: 24° Wind Chill: 9°
Postgame: 19° Wind Chill: 5°

