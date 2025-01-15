KSHB 41 Weather | A nice but slow warm up is expected through the rest of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Another bitter cold morning but temperatures recover and feel slightly better this afternoon

Daytime highs get close to freezing this afternoon, then the 40s Thursday & Friday

A strong cold front arrives Friday night bringing a sharp drop in temperatures by game day Saturday; Little to no precipitation expected in our region

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Any lingering clouds this morning will clear to sunshine in the afternoon as a warming trend begins.

High: 31° Wind Chill: 20-25°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy while temperatures hold steady overnight.

Low: 25°

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Thursday: More sunshine and much warmer! The melting process can finally begin!

High: 42°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday - Chiefs Game Day Planner: Mostly cloudy skies while staying dry all day. Temperatures will hold steady through the morning and afternoon. Prepare for a bitter-cold conditions with low wind chills!

Tailgating: 25° Wind Chill: 11°

Kickoff: 24° Wind Chill: 9°

Postgame: 19° Wind Chill: 5°

