KSHB 41 Weather | A nice day then a chance for an evening shower

WEATHER HEADLINES



Highs will get to around 70° today before clouds move in & the slight chance of a shower

A fantastic Friday with sunshine and mild temperatures

Strong cold front arrives later Saturday, make for a windy & cold Saturday night-Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny this morning followed by increasing clouds this afternoon. There is a chance for a few rain showers after 5 pm, mostly northeast and east of KC.

High: 71°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Any showers exit by 10 pm then becoming partly cloudy.

Low: 46°

Wind: SW to NW 5-15 mph

Friday: Fantastic Friday! Abundant sunshine & comfortable, breezy at times.

High: 69°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Saturday: There will be a change in the weather during the day. Mostly cloudy & mild during the morning. The afternoon will stay cloudy as a strong cold front moves through. It will become windy with a few rain showers possible along with falling temperatures.

Low: 42°

High: 62°, dropping to 40s by evening

Wind: SE/SW 5-15 to NW 15-30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

—