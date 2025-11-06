KSHB 41 Weather | A nice day then a chance for an evening shower

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Highs will get to around 70° today before clouds move in & the slight chance of a shower
- A fantastic Friday with sunshine and mild temperatures
- Strong cold front arrives later Saturday, make for a windy & cold Saturday night-Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly sunny this morning followed by increasing clouds this afternoon. There is a chance for a few rain showers after 5 pm, mostly northeast and east of KC.
High: 71°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Tonight: Any showers exit by 10 pm then becoming partly cloudy.
Low: 46°
Wind: SW to NW 5-15 mph
Friday: Fantastic Friday! Abundant sunshine & comfortable, breezy at times.
High: 69°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday: There will be a change in the weather during the day. Mostly cloudy & mild during the morning. The afternoon will stay cloudy as a strong cold front moves through. It will become windy with a few rain showers possible along with falling temperatures.
Low: 42°
High: 62°, dropping to 40s by evening
Wind: SE/SW 5-15 to NW 15-30 mph
