Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | A nice day with a chance of rain tonight into Thursday morning

Highs today will be near 80°.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Nice weather today, then a chance of showers tonight into Thursday morning
  • Heavy rain and thunderstorms will be likely southwest of KC tonight
  • Labor Day weekend is looking nice with highs in the 80s; a few thunderstorms are possible Sunday and Labor Day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with a chance of a few showers by evening.
Wind: S 10-15 mph
High: 80º

Tonight: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible as heavy rain occurs southwest of KC.
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Low: 63º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, mainly during the morning. Heavier rain is likely southwest of KC.
Wind: S 5-15 mph
High: 74º

Friday: A nice day under a partly cloudy sky.
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
Low: 60º
High: 81º

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.