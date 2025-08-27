KSHB 41 Weather | A nice day with a chance of rain tonight into Thursday morning

WEATHER HEADLINES



Nice weather today, then a chance of showers tonight into Thursday morning

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will be likely southwest of KC tonight

Labor Day weekend is looking nice with highs in the 80s; a few thunderstorms are possible Sunday and Labor Day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with a chance of a few showers by evening.

Wind: S 10-15 mph

High: 80º

Tonight: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible as heavy rain occurs southwest of KC.

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Low: 63º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, mainly during the morning. Heavier rain is likely southwest of KC.

Wind: S 5-15 mph

High: 74º

Friday: A nice day under a partly cloudy sky.

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Low: 60º

High: 81º

