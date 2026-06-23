KSHB 41 Weather | A nice day with a few showers, possible T-Storm this evening

WEATHER HEADLINES



A nice day with a few showers, or a thunderstorm this evening and overnight

More rain and thunderstorm chances, especially Thursday and Friday

Highs mostly in the 70s and low 80s through Saturday, then heating up

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of seeing a rain shower and/or thunderstorm after 5 PM.

High: 80°

Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph

Tuesday Night: A few showers and thunderstorms possible

Low: 66°

Wind: Light and variable

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms possible, mainly during the morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy warm and more humid.

High: 82°

Wind: Light and variable

Get more updates from our weather team:

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