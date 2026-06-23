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KSHB 41 Weather | A nice day with a few showers, possible T-Storm this evening

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
Tuesday Morning Weather Update
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and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A nice day with a few showers, or a thunderstorm this evening and overnight
  • More rain and thunderstorm chances, especially Thursday and Friday
  • Highs mostly in the 70s and low 80s through Saturday, then heating up

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of seeing a rain shower and/or thunderstorm after 5 PM.
High: 80°
Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph

Tuesday Night: A few showers and thunderstorms possible
Low: 66°
Wind: Light and variable

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms possible, mainly during the morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy warm and more humid.
High: 82°
Wind: Light and variable

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