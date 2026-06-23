KSHB 41 Weather | A nice day with a few showers, possible T-Storm this evening

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A nice day with a few showers, or a thunderstorm this evening and overnight
- More rain and thunderstorm chances, especially Thursday and Friday
- Highs mostly in the 70s and low 80s through Saturday, then heating up
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of seeing a rain shower and/or thunderstorm after 5 PM.
High: 80°
Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph
Tuesday Night: A few showers and thunderstorms possible
Low: 66°
Wind: Light and variable
Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms possible, mainly during the morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy warm and more humid.
High: 82°
Wind: Light and variable
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